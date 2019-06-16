‘It’s upsetting’: Davie couple’s car broken into amid string of vehicle burglaries

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Sunday that was supposed to be spent house-hunting and shopping was quickly turned upside down for a Davie couple when they discovered that burglars had smashed their way into their car.

Samantha and Ovidiu Marton said crooks targeted their beige Cadillac sedan that was parked at their apartment complex near Pine Ridge Drive and U.S. 595, late Saturday night.

“We got woken up a little earlier than expected due to our car windows being smashed in, and then we didn’t have much time to clean up before the rain came in,” said Samantha.

The break-in left the car’s windows shattered, a console broken and and debris strewn on the ground.

“It’s pretty upsetting on a Sunday morning to wake up and a bunch of, excuse my language, a bunch of little punks who have got nothing better to do,” said Ovidiu, “and we would like neighbors in Davie, Florida, and all over South Florida, if you know who they are, we need to put a stop to this.”

The Martons said they are not the only residents whose vehicles were targeted. They said 40 other cars in the neighborhood were also burglarized.

The couple said they don’t keep anything of value in their car. They’re happy with that decision, but that doesn’t make them any less frustrated.

“You know, it’s upsetting, man, it’s upsetting,” said Ovidiu. “They tore my whole inside, basically, in there, and her vehicle, we have like four or five other ones here and many others in this neighborhood over here, so we are pretty upset with them.”

The couple said cars in Davie have been burglarized several times over the past few months.

“Every single night this happens in Broward County, and I’m sure other counties is the same thing, you know?” said Ovidiu.

Now Ovidiu is calling on town officials and authorities to take action, as well as the rest of the community.

“We’re outside with some of the neighbors here, and it’s getting to the point that we need to create a neighborhood watch,” said Ovidiu. “From what we hear, it’s like they break into cars and nothing happens to them, and they get like a slap on the wrist, and then their parents pick them up, and the next day they go and they do this again.”

The couple said they want members of the community to call police if they know anything that can help catch the crooks behind this string of burglaries.

“If anybody knows anything, or if you see anything on camera, please let the police know, and hopefully we can find them,” said Samantha.

The Martons said a neighbor told them she saw someone looking at the cars and taking pictures of them last week.

If you have any information on these vehicle burglaries, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

