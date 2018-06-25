‘It’s not OK’: Miami Gardens police urge end to violence after 10 people shot in 9 days

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - With almost a dozen people shot in the span of nine days, the Miami Gardens Police Department is letting the community know that gun violence will not be tolerated.

Since June 16, 10 people have been shot in Miami Gardens. Four of the victims died.

Now, police are saying this will not be tolerated.

“We have a small percentage of individuals who feel like it’s OK to use gun violence to solve their issues. It’s not OK,” said Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt. “We must stand up and take back our community.”

Noel-Pratt said while the level of violence appears to be unprecedented, the shootings do have a common link.

“We want the community to know that these shootings are not random but instead targeted due to subject’s activities,” Pratt said.

The most recent shootings happened Saturday, when 23-year-olds Stephen Campbell and Donald Armstrong were gunned down while in their car underneath the Palmetto Expressway overpass.

Campbell’s family spoke with 7News to ask for justice.

“Help us find out who did this, so we can put this to rest,” said Campbell’s girlfriend.

Two days before that shooting, one man was shot outside a Family Dollar and three others were shot on Northwest 180th Terrace. One arrest was made in the Family Dollar shooting.

On Father’s Day, three people were shot near Northwest 181st Street and 41st Court. One man, Thristan Hanson, was killed in that shooting.

Just a day before that shooting, Michael Mathis was shot to death on Northwest 191st Street.

Noel-Pratt said they have increased police patrols, along with working with other local and federal agencies, but they need the help of the community.

“Police is doing their part. We as a citizen need to do our part too,” said concerned resident Basil Cole.

“It’s gonna take us in order to make this place safe,” Noel-Pratt said.

Several of the shootings remain unsolved. If you have any information on who is behind them, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

