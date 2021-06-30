SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - The commander of the Israeli National Rescue Unit said rescuers have found more victims at the site of a partial collapse of a condo building in Surfside.

Col. Golan Vach said Wednesday morning that search and rescue teams found the bodies of more victims during their overnight search, but he did not specify the exact number.

“We found people. Unfortunately, they are not alive,” Vach said. “We found some more tunnels, and we strolled at night in those tunnels. On one hand, there are new spaces that we find, and on the other, we found more people, but unfortunately, not alive.”

Vach also said rescuers found some tunnels in the rubble of the collapsed site, which differs from what they have encountered so far.

“These tunnels that we found right now were almost the first to be big enough to enable people to stay between them,” Vach said. “Most of that collapse is very, very tight. The collapse was major.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the official death toll due to the collapse stands at 12.

Miami-Dade Police have identified all 12 victims as:

54-year-old Stacie Fang

54-year-old Manuel Lafont

83-year-old Antonio Lozano

79-year-old Gladys Lozano

80-year-old Leon Oliwkowicz

26-year-old Luis Bermudez

46-year-old Anna Ortiz

74-year-old Christina Beatriz Elvira

55-year-old Frank Kleiman

52-year-old Marcus Guara

50-year-old Michael Altman

92-year-old Hilda Noriega

Noriega’s family released a statement Wednesday morning announcing her death that reads:

A statement from the Noriega Family. pic.twitter.com/rKyDwNoYKe — North Bay Village Government (@NorthBayVillage) June 30, 2021

Rescuers could be seen shoveling debris into buckets and cutting through metal during their search on Tuesday.

Capt. Eddy Alarcon, who is part of Florida Task Force 1, explained how difficult the search in the rubble has been for rescuers.

“It’s hard not to get emotional about this stuff,” Alarcon said. “It’s hard not to put yourself in that situation, not to put yourself in the position that these families are in. We start thinking about it in that way, and that ‘What would I do? How hard are we going to work to save our family members if something like this were to happen?'”

At times, rain slowed down rescue crews and their health is being monitored.

One first responder who appeared to be dehydrated was taken to the hospital and is doing OK.

Several cars have been towed from the rubble.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit Surfside on Thursday.

