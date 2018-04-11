Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios offer Florida resident tickets starting at $42

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - For a limited time, Florida residents will be able to purchase a four-day ticket to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure — all for only $42 per day.

According to the Universal Orlando Blog, the discounted ticket that will allow guests to go between both parks is $204.99 (only $195.99 for children ages 3-9 years old). If guests are only interested in one park per day, that tickets costs $164.99 (only $155.99 for children ages 3-9 years old).

The official website also states that there are no blackout dates.

The deal will only last until April 30, and you can click here for more information.

