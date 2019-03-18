Islamorada tourists capture crocodile battle

ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - Tourists in the Florida Keys witnessed a battle between two crocodiles on an Islamorada seawall.

A saltwater crocodile could be seen lounging on the seawall when another larger crocodile launched out of the water, last Thursday.

A video uploaded to Facebook showed the larger crocodile landing onto the cement wall and chasing the smaller crocodile into the water.

It appeared that the smaller crocodile got away.

