Islamorada residents honor graduating high school seniors with portraits along major highway

ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - Islamorada residents came together to put yearbook photos of graduating seniors on light poles along the overseas highway.

Each banner featured four graduates celebrating the 177th graduating class at Coral Shores High School.

The banners were a surprise to most of the graduates.

Jessie Head, a senior at Coral Shores High School, said, “It’s really cool seeing our pictures on the side of the road. Not many people can say they’ve had their portrait on the side of a highway in the Florida Keys, and it’s a really special way to honor our class.”

More pictures were put up at the gymnasium of the school where a ceremony would have been held.

