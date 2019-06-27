Islamorada gains control over state-owned beach

ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - The Village of Islamorada has gained control of a state-owned beach that has given officials problems for years.

Indian Key Fill is a three-mile stretch of U.S. 1 where out-of-town visitors enjoy spending time.

A 7News Investigation uncovered piles of trash and human waste that is often left behind.

Until Thursday, Islamorada officials had no control over the area. However, after protests, the village will now have oversight over the beach.

Village officials said they plan to limit parking and access to the fills while bringing in portable toilets and trash cans.

Hundreds are expected at the marine sanctuary over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

