iPrep Academy on lockdown after police investigate possible gunshots fired

MIAMI (WSVN) - A lockdown has been placed on iPrep Academy after reports were made about gunshots possibly fired in the area.

The school, located in the area of Northeast 16th Street and First Avenue, was placed on lockdown at approximately 10:45 a.m., Friday.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials said the school is on lockdown as a precaution due to police activity in the area.

The school is also said to not be in any immediate danger.

