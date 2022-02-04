MIAMI (WSVN) - A sweet salute was given to the outgoing Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent, and for this goodbye, he went back to a beginning.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho returned to the school he founded 10 years ago, iPrep Academy, for a surprise farewell tribute.

“It’s been more than 10 years that anybody has made me cry. You made me cry today, of happiness. Thank you so much, there’s no gift in the world that could ever out match or replace this moment,” said Carvalho.

The magnet school put on a musical tour for Mr.Carvalho, who is heading to Los Angeles this month to lead the nation’s second-largest public school system.

His departure was admittedly bittersweet.

“You are in my heart, in my mind forever, no matter how far away I may be. You make me happy, and you are my sun,” said Carvalho.

Student’s shared the sentiment.

Carvalho said that he is proud of the many things accomplished during his 10 years in Miami, including a 94 percent graduation rate and the elimination of “F” and “D” rated schools.

