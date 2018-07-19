iPhone robbery near Wynwood neighborhood caught on camera

MIAMI (WSVN) - Cameras captured a violent cellphone robbery near the Wynwood neighborhood.

The victim was sitting on the stoop near a sidewalk when he was ambushed by two men who appeared to be armed around 1 a.m. on July 9.

The victim tried to put up a fight, but the thieves ended up snatching his iPhone near Northeast 32nd Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

Miami Police said both subjects fled on a silver cruiser bicycle.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

