Investigators search for bank robber in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are searching for a bank robber in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Surveillance video captured the subject inside a Bank of America along Southwest 67th Avenue and Southwest 40th Street, Wednesday morning. Officials said the robber demanded money and fled the scene.

The subject remains at large.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.