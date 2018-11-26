Investigators rule death of baby found of coast of Boynton Beach as homicide

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Investigators have ruled the death of a newborn baby found floating off the coast of Boynton Beach a homicide.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Monday and announced the recent development in the case.

Investigators said details surrounding the death of the infant remain scarce, and they are hoping for the public to come forward with more information.

The infant was found in June after an off-duty firefighter spotted her floating in the ocean.

Investigators believe the infant, dubbed “Baby June” was born in a hospital, between May 25 and May 28. Detectives believe she was in the water between six and 18 hours.

Detectives said she is half-African and half-Central Asian, and most often, you could see a mix like that in certain Caribbean islands.

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. If you have any information, call Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

