MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police made a deadly discovery in Miramar and are now looking, for the second consecutive day, into whether there’s a connection to a crime.

On Wednesday morning, crime scene investigators returned to the scene where they combed for clues to understand what happened to a missing teen, 18-year-old Dwight Grant, and the body they found in the area on Tuesday.

Grant was last seen at his home at around 6 p.m. Sunday.

He did not show up for school on Monday, and on Tuesday, investigators combed through Sherman Circle Northwest where they found blood stains.

A friend who’s known Grant for over 10 years said friends and family are anxiously waiting for answers and are devastated by the possibility that the body found might be that of the high school senior.

“He stayed in the house, stayed out of trouble. He wasn’t gang-affiliated or anything like that,” said a family friend Sergio Smith. “His mom, she’s a nurse, and I remember seeing this lady through the whole pandemic coming home every day, like, this lady would come home almost sleepwalking from working so hard. She is devastated. That’s her only child.”

Investigators have not confirmed the gender of the body found or if it is indeed, Grant.

