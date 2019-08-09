Investigators: Open gas valve may have caused Plantation mall explosion

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - State investigators believe an open natural gas valve may have caused the Plantation shopping center explosion.

Nearly two dozen people were injured in the blast on July 6, but no one was killed.

According to a recently released preliminary report, investigators determined gas was able to enter an empty pizza shop because of a valve that was turned on that morning.

Hours later, the air conditioning unit kicked in, and the spark from the unit ignited the explosion that sent debris flying and leveled several stores, the report said.

Investigators said they are trying to determine who turned on the gas valve.

It remains unclear if the valve was open at the rear of the business or inside of it.

The case remains under active investigation.

