ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Police have identified the gunman behind a supermarket shooting in Royal Palm Beach that left two innocent people dead.

Police said the shooter, 55-year-old Timothy J Wall shot a woman and her one-year-old grandson before turning the gun on himself.

Detectives said there is no known motive or relationship between Wall and the two victims.

Shoppers who escaped the shooting, Thursday, returned on Friday morning to retrieve their belongings.

“It’s awful. It’s our local Publix, and it’s scary,” said customer Pam Taplin as she fought back her tears. “It’s very sad.”

Those looking to shop were turned away. Others retrieved belongings either they or their loved ones left inside.

“She was here with her granddaughter getting stuff when it happened,” said Taplin.

Taplin was there to pick up her best friend’s purse.

“She heard the three shots and took off,” she said. “Left her purse, left her phone, left everything and just grabbed her granddaughter.”

She said they ran out from the bakery.

The shooting, police say, happened in the produce department.

“Three deceased individuals inside the store,” said Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office rep Teri Barbera. We have an adult male, an adult female and a child.”

Outside the store, residents and customers have set up a memorial.

Aniya Hernandez, who has a 1-year-old herself, left a stuffed animal.

“I don’t believe someone has the right to take a child’s life,” she said. “That really impacts me.”

Investigators towed away a red scooter and Nissan SUV before reopening the parking lot on Thursday.

It remains unclear when the supermarket will reopen.

“For the community, for our Publix family and for the families of the victims, our hearts and thoughts are with them,” said Publix Supermarkets Director of Communications Maria Brous. “We appreciate the support that we’ve received up to this point.”

Detectives said they will take a close look at surveillance video both inside and outside the store.

Grief counselors were made available for store employees.

