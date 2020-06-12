Investigators name victims of double murder on Fort Lauderdale beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have identified a pair of bodies found on a Fort Lauderdale beach Tuesday.

The victims, both from Fort Lauderdale, were Walter Amryan and Adan Gonzalez.

The two were found stabbed to death.

Police said the driver of a Jeep, who was accused of leading police on a chase on the same day, could be tied to the double murder.

Investigators named Daniel Dovi a person of interest after his car was found nearby.

Dovi already faces several charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

