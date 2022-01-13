LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A police cruiser caught on fire in front of a synagogue in Lauderhill.

The charred cruiser could be seen parked in the parking lot of Synagogue of Inverrary-Chabad, located at 6700 NW 44th St., at around 12:15 a.m., Thursday.

Investigators said they believe the fire was intentionally set.

It remains unclear why the cruiser was parked there and why it was set on fire.

The cruiser has since been towed from the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

