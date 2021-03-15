Investigators: Florida man accused of grandfather’s murder pulls out severed ears during questioning

DELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his grandfather.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, deputies arrived at the home in DeLand, Florida Saturday night. Investigators said 30-year-old Kolby Parker initially told deputies he and his grandfather had gotten into a fight while smoking marijuana. Parker said his grandfather came at him with a knife, and he disarmed the man and used the knife against him.

The victim’s body was found on the home’s front porch, officials said.

Investigators said while they were questioning Parker, he pulled two severed human ears out of his pocket. Investigators said the ears were later determined to belong to Parker’s grandfather.

Deputies said Parker then lunged at a deputy and tried to grab their Taser and firearm. Officials said three deputies were ultimately kicked, punched or headbutted by Parker during the arrest.

According to Fox 35, deputies said Parker later confessed to hitting his grandfather multiple times in the head with a baseball bat and stabbing him with a butcher knife several times. Detectives also said Parker confessed to cutting his grandfather’s ears off and saying he wanted his grandfather to be with his deceased grandmother.

Parker has been charged with second-degree murder, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting with violence.

He is being held without bond.

