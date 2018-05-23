Investigators continue search for 5 accused of murdering man in Lauderhill home

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Lauderhill Police and the wife of a businessman killed back on Feb. 11 provided an update on their death investigation.

Police said 44-year-old Martin Young, who is also known as Emerald Senior, was killed inside of his vacation home in Lauderhill. Investigators said he met three women in Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

When they went inside Young’s home, the door was left open by a woman for two men.

Police said Young was found shot dead in his condo. Officials said they believe the motive was robbery.

“I normally would hear from him frequently throughout the day,” said Emerald Senior’s wife, Nakeeha Young. “That morning, I tried to reach out to him. I was unable to contact him. At that point, I started reaching out to some friends, who live here in the area, to see if anyone had been able to make contact with him at all. I asked the neighbor to check in on him for me.”

There are five people responsible, police said: three women and two men.

Four have been identified as: 25-year-old Alejandra Porras of Homestead, 23-year-old Laura Daniela Perez-Lozano, 18-year-old Cristian David Carmona Quinonez and 23-year-old Juan David Uribe Carvajal, a.k.a “Juribel,” of Orlando.

The fifth person has yet to be identified.

Investigators said they were spotted in Texas, and two months ago, they were spotted in California.

If you have any information on this murder, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $10,000 reward.

