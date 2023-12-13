HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A heartbroken mother is on a mission to find the driver who struck her teenage son and took off, leaving him lying on the street.

Tylan Jackson was walking home from school near Ob Johnson park in Hallandale when he was hit by a car and the driver took off.

“I was crossing the road and I just got hit,” Jackson said to 7News from his hospital bed.

While he says that he doesn’t remember much, his mother says someone who lives along NW 7th Terrace, where the accident happened, saw everything.

“He was dragged about a block and a half. She told me that the car stopped and then took off,” said the mother.

Jackson is recovering from his injuries at Memorial Regional Hospital but luckily he has no broken bones.

‘He has something to be grateful for… I’m gonna keep praying,” the mother said.

Police are looking for an older model of a black Toyota Corolla and are hoping that surveillance camaras in the area can help them with the arrest.

If you have any information, call Hallandale Police.

