Investigation underway following police-involved shooting in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating following an officer-involved shooting in Hollywood.

The shooting took place near the Hollywood Broadwalk along Scott Street, early Tuesday morning.

Officers said they initially responded to the scene after receiving reports at around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

7News cameras captured a white sedan which appears to be the focus of the investigation.

Several evidence markers could be seen behind the vehicle as well as on the driver’s side.

A handgun could be seen on the ground several yards away from the car.

Police have not confirmed if any injuries were sustained or how many subjects were involved in the shooting.

