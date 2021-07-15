PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a deadly fiery crash in Plantation.

The crash happened near Northwest Third Street and University Drive, early Thursday morning.

Part of one of the two cars involved, a Mercedes sedan, could be seen covered with a yellow tarp.

Both cars were so badly damaged that they were almost unrecognizable.

Just in front of the Mercedes was another yellow tarp on the road.

Rescue crews responded to the scene and quickly put out the flames.

Investigators have not confirmed the number of fatalities in the crash.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of University Drive, just north of Broward Boulevard, have been shut down to traffic.

Those who frequent the area are advised to seek alternative routes while detectives investigate.

