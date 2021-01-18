Investigation underway at Pompano Beach apartment after unresponsive baby dies

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are investigating after receiving a call about an unresponsive baby in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to a call about an unresponsive infant at an apartment complex along the 500 block of Northwest 34th Street at approximately 9:12 a.m., Monday.

A 5-month-old baby was transported to North Broward Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where two Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies could be seen standing outside of an apartment on the second floor of the building.

Crime scene and homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the infant’s death.

