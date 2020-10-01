Investigation underway at Coconut Creek landfill in search for missing Alabama mother

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Local and federal investigators are searching for a missing Alabama mother in a South Florida landfill.

The FBI and local investigators have begun a search at Monarch Hill Landfill in Coconut Creek as they investigate the disappearance of 21-year-old Leila Cavett who went missing in Broward County in July.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where several crew members could be seen digging through the landfill Thursday morning.

Clues and surveillance videos led investigators to the landfill.

The bureau arrived with several trucks and set up tents and other large equipment for what could be a weekslong search, if not longer.

Investigators said Cavett travelled to South Florida from Alabama to meet a self-proclaimed witch, Shannon Ryan.

Detectives believe Ryan is connected to the disappearance of Cavett and has since been arrested for the kidnapping of Cavett’s two-year-old son.

Cavett’s son was found wandering the streets of Miramar on his own.

Ryan took to social media and claimed he was the last person to see Cavett.

The FBI said surveillance cameras captured Ryan tossing trash into a dumpster at the same gas station Cavett was last seen alive.

What investigators found in the dumpster led them to the landfill.

Authorities urge anyone with information about this case to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to fbi.gov/tips. A $10,000 reward is being offered.

