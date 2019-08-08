Investigation underway after woman found dead in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead outside of a Fort Lauderdale home.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the scene, located in the area of Northwest 31st Avenue and 68th Terrace, at around 9 a.m., Thursday.

Authorities are considering the death to be suspicious.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.