DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after an unoccupied vehicle was found in a body of water along Interstate 595 in Davie.

Rescue crews responded to the scene in the westbound lanes of I-595, at around 5:30 a.m., Monday.

State Troopers blocked off the road and diverted drivers onto the Turnpike as they searched the water.

Emergency crews found a red sedan but no one was inside.

Florida Highway Patrol said the owner of the car told them multiple family members use the vehicle and it’s unknown who was using it at the time.

No family member has been reported missing and the vehicle was not reported stolen.

The entrance ramp from I-595 onto State Road 7 was closed to traffic but has since been reopened.

