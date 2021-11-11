COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting on the Sawgrass Expressway.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Coconut Creek Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the westbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway, near the 441 exit, just after 8 a.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where the windows of a gray Nissan could be seen shattered.

Officials said one victim was treated on the scene for minor injuries and refused to be transported to a hospital.

The other vehicle involved was a Mercedes Benz that fled the scene.

The investigation is not affecting traffic in the area.

