NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a police-involved shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Northwest 186th Street and 67th Avenue at around 8 a.m., Friday.

#MDPD PIO is currently responding to the scene of a police-involved shooting at NW 186 Street and 67 Avenue. Please avoid the area due to the increase police presence. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/LRQdsXemDB — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 11, 2022

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where a police motorcycle could be seen on its side. A car could also be seen crashed into a pillar of a Denny’s restaurant.

Rescue personnel could be seen treating a man on the sidewalk.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to the active scene.

