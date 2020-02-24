Investigation underway after pedestrian fatally struck by train in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene along Hillsborough Boulevard and Northwest Second Street at around 8:40 a.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the northbound Brightline train could be seen stopped several feet away from the body covered by a yellow tarp on the railroad tracks.

Aerial views also showed investigators making their way to the scene.

BSO officials said the pedestrian was seen walking in front of the train just before the collision.

Detectives continue to investigate.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.