Investigation underway after officer-involved crash in North Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after an officer was involved in a crash in North Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol officials responded to the scene on Florida’s Turnpike southbound lanes near the Golden Glades Interchange just after 7 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a Bal Harbour Police officer’s SUV could be seen behind a car with heavy rear-end damage.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also responded to the scene to evaluate all victims involved.

FHP is investigating the crash.

