A fire investigation is underway after a home in Northwest Miami-Dade caught flames.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 150th Street and 10th Place just after 4:30 a.m., Monday.

7News cameras captured soot above a window and garage door of the home.

No victims inside of the home were transported from the scene.

MDFR officials are working to determine the cause of the fire.