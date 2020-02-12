Investigation underway after man found dead in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A police investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a North Miami apartment complex.

North Miami Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to Northview Terrace Apartments, in the area of Northeast 136th Street and Third Court, at around 1 p.m., Wednesday.

Fire crews responding to the complex pronounced the man dead at the scene.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where investigators could be seen focusing their attention towards a dumpster.

It remains unclear how the man died, and investigators have not released the victim’s identity.

7News cameras captured officers blocking off the entrance to the apartment complex.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

