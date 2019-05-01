Investigation underway after foul odor leads to discovery of corpse in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a foul odor led to the discovery of a dead body in Miami Beach.

Officers responded to an apartment building in the area of 15th Street and Michigan Avenue at approximately 6 p.m., Tuesday after a dead body was found.

One neighbor said the building had been under construction, which led residents to believe caused an increase in the rat population and the foul odor.

An employee of the leasing office entered one apartment to investigate the smell and found the dead body.

The cause of death is currently unknown.

