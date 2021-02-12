Investigation underway after fatal police-involved shooting in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal shooting police-involved shooting investigation is underway in Coral Gables.

Police responded to the area near South Alhambra Circle and Cecilia Avenue, Friday afternoon.

Aerial footage of the scene showed a yellow tarp inside a Chrysler Voyager minivan, numerous police units and yellow crime tape.

We are at the scene of a fatal police involved shooting in Coral Gables. We’re at Alhambra and Cecilia, just to the south of the activity. One person is dead, there’s a shot up vehicle and the FDLE is here. @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/UJZwJ2ODTj — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) February 12, 2021

It is not yet clear what police agency will take the lead in the investigation.

It is also not known which police agency was involved in the shooting. So far, from what 7News has been told, Coral Gables Police is not a part of the shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Miami-Dade Police are also on the scene.

