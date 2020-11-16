Investigation underway after deputy-involved shooting in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly deputy-involved shooting investigation is currently underway in Dania Beach.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the active scene at a parking lot along Sterling Road and 19th Avenue just after 11 a.m., Monday.

A yellow tarp could be seen covering a body in between two white vehicles.

No further information has been provided by Broward Sheriff’s Office.

There are reports of the incident starting at a strip mall across the street.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as BSO cruisers are blocking the west lanes of Sterling Road.

