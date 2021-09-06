HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A police investigation is centered around a boat docked at Haulover Beach.

7News cameras captured crime scene tape surrounding the El Immortal boat docked at the Haulover Marina, Monday afternoon.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene when authorities first located the vessel hours before in the Bal Harbour area.

Indian Creek Police, Bal Harbour Police and Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene.

The vessel was apparently taking on water as officials were seen pumping water out before towing it away.

The boat may have been carrying migrants before authorities arrived at the scene due to U.S. Customs and Border Protection also being involved in the investigation.

It remains unclear if anyone has been detained.

Police have since responded back to the scene in Bal Harbour.

