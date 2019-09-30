Investigation continues into murder of mother inside NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are continuing to investigate the alleged murder of a woman that happened over the weekend inside a Northwest Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a reported shooting along the 6000 block of Northwest 23rd Avenue, at around 8:50 p.m., Saturday.

Shanica Harris, a 47-year-old wife and mother of five, was killed after, police said, Eddie Harris, her husband, shot her and turned the gun on himself while two of their young children were inside the home.

While the investigation continues, friends and family are left wondering what led to the dispute.

“Jesus, I hate to hear this,” family friend Calvin Mak said. “I just seen ’em. Less than a month ago, him and his wife, he say he was giving her a new car, buying her a brand-new car. I don’t know what happened. He’s a real family man. He tried to do everything for his family.”

Family members told 7News that the 47-year-old was killed after an argument turned violent.

When police arrived at the scene, they were told Shanica had been shot and Eddie was armed with a rifle.

A Special Response Team was called in, and after a short standoff, the two young children were rescued from the home without any physical injuries.

7News has learned that the couple lost a son to gun violence in 2016.

