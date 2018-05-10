Investigation continues into car crash that killed 2 Pine Crest seniors

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The investigation continues into what caused the fatal crash in Fort Lauderdale that resulted in the death of two high school seniors.

Family and loved ones of the victims who died — identified by police as Barrett Riley and Edgar Monserratt Martinez — continue to mourn. On Wednesday, several Pine Crest School students held a memorial for the two teens.

“We just lit candles in memory of them and to honor their lives,” said student Christopher Martinez. “‘Cause we’re a community, so come together to help each other out in this time of need.”

The lone survivor of the crash continues their recovery, Thursday.

The three teens were riding in a Tesla, and the company released a statement that reads, “We are working to establish the facts of the incident and offer our full cooperation to the local authorities. We have not yet been able to retrieve the logs from the vehicle, but everything we have seen thus far indicates a very high-speed collision and that Autopilot was not engaged.”

Police do believe speed was a factor but they have not confirmed.

The National Transportation Safety Board has joined local law enforcement with their investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.