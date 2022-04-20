TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - A father saved his children, and possibly the rest of the school, from an intoxicated man with a gun.

The man is accused of harassing two children at Renaissance Charter School in Tamarac on 8399 N. University Dr. before chasing them down on foot, at around 3 p.m., Tuesday.

Garfield Niles was going to pick up his children from school when he received a phone call from them.

The man, Robert Engles, shouted at the two children and showed them a gun, threatening their lives.

Niles said he rushed to the bowling alley near the school, a pick-up area for parents.

A witness called the police.

Niles followed the gunman in his car once his children got into the car. He managed to get Engles’s license plate number and block him in until police showed up.

When police arrived, Engles put his car in reverse and jumped out of his vehicle.

Engles ran over his own foot and had to be taken to the hospital.

Engles was arrested by Broward County Police.

