Intersection shut down in Miami after officer-involved crash

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An intersection in Miami has been shut down after a crash involving a police officer.

The crash happened near the intersection of Northwest 36th Street and 12th Avenue, at around 6:20 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where a Miami-Dade Police cruiser could be seen with significant damage, smashed against a fence.

A white pick-up truck could also be seen in the roadway with significant damage to its front-end.

The officer involved is believed to be OK.

A man from the white pick-up truck was taken away from the scene in handcuffs by Miami Police officers because he did not have a valid driver’s license.

A woman who was inside the truck was transported from the scene by rescue crews in unknown condition.

The intersection has been completely shut down while officials investigate the cause of the crash.

