Intersection in SW Miami-Dade shut down due to downed powerline

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Repair crews are currently on the scene of a downed powerline in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene, located at Southwest 104th Street and 125th Street just before 9:30 a.m., Wednesday.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Downed power lines in the area of SW 104 Street and SW 125 Avenue. We are on the scene along with @insideFPL. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/r2n2YhraWq — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 10, 2019

The west and eastbound lanes have been shut down as a precaution.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a Florida Power and Light repair truck could be seen working on bringing the line back up.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

