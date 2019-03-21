Internet calls on users to Google ‘Florida man’ followed by their birthday

(WSVN) - The internet is showing its appreciation for the unique news stories that come out of the great State of Florida.

A new trend that took off on Twitter urges users to Google “Florida man” followed by their birthday.

EVERYBODY google “florida man” followed by your birthday (florida man august 22) and tell me what you get. mine is Florida Man tries to attack neighbor with tractor — swervin merv (@g_pratimaaa) March 19, 2019

For example: “Florida man September 7.”

You should see a few headlines that start with “Florida man” and end with some bizarre event.

As mentioned above, my birthday is Sept. 7, so I got “Florida man, drunk and naked, allegedly set house on fire.”

Other users shared their findings on the original post.

The words “Florida Man” quickly became a trending topic on the social media platform.

