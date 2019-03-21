Internet calls on users to Google ‘Florida man’ followed by their birthday

(WSVN) - The internet is showing its appreciation for the unique news stories that come out of the great State of Florida.

A new trend that took off on Twitter urges users to Google “Florida man” followed by their birthday.

For example: “Florida man September 7.”

You should see a few headlines that start with “Florida man” and end with some bizarre event.

As mentioned above, my birthday is Sept. 7, so I got “Florida man, drunk and naked, allegedly set house on fire.”

Other users shared their findings on the original post.

The words “Florida Man” quickly became a trending topic on the social media platform.

