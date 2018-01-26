Internationally known fashion designer to establish fashion school in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - International fashion designer Naeem Khan has stepped forward to work with Miami-Dade Public Schools to create a new fashion school in South Florida.

Khan is best known for his innovative designs, couture clothing and dressing Hollywood’s biggest stars like Beyonce and even former First Lady Michelle Obama. Now, he’s bring his talents to the Magic City.

He’s working alongside Miami-Dade County Schools to create a new fashion school.

“Miami-Dade Public Schools have been incredible with the vision,” Khan said, “so when I first had this idea of building the school, obviously Miami-Dade was the first choice.”

Students can expect to learn everything they need to know to make it in the fashion industry. “When you create a space like what we are trying to create in Miami, it’s where you will learn all the aspects of fashion,” Khan said.

Khan believes that this school will help train a whole new generation to become designers and entrepreneurs while also revitalizing the fashion world.

“You already have the infrastructure,” he said. “Somebody like me coming in and the combination of the two, I think we can make magic together.”

Hands-on training in fashion design can be expected at the school and students will also have the opportunity to intern with Khan’s company.

“The children are going to learn by seeing things, how we design, how we produce to learning how we make embroidery to textiles, weaving — all sorts of aspects of the fashion industry,” he said.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said that he thinks this could be influential to the 305. “As the fourth largest school system in the country and highest performing urban district in the country we are proud to say, ‘Welcome to Miami, Mr. Khan. You’ll be surprised over the talent our students have.’ Today’s students, tomorrow ‘s designers.”

The school is scheduled to open near the Miami River in mid 2019.

