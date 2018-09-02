MIAMI (WSVN) - The Home Design and Remodeling Show created a celebrity room for 7News’ own Craig Stevens this holiday weekend.

The event, which is taking place in Wynwood, pairs a local interior designer with a local TV news journalist, leaving the designers to create rooms that blows them away.

Interior and fashion designer Julia Alzate was impressed with Stevens’ artistic eye.

“This is amazing. He has such good taste,” she said. “It was a challenge for me to come up with something that will be nice for [him], and I wanted to blend some colors and textures.”

In return, Stevens was impressed with the room she created for him.

The show continues through the Labor Day weekend.

