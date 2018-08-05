PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Security changes have been put on hold for incoming students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Metal detectors at the Parkland school won’t be installed in time for the students coming back Aug. 15.

The day before classes resume, Broward School Board members will hold a meeting to discuss how students will be screened every morning.

There is no word as to when the detectors will be put in place.

