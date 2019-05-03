Inspired by Star Wars, Gulliver Academy students show off robot coding

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Gables school celebrated Star Wars Day by showcasing a coding project inspired by the popular franchise.

Computer science students at Gulliver Academy showed off the skills they’ve learned in class, Friday morning.

Students used a combination of physical robots resembling R2-D2 and a mobile app to learn how to code. Older students played the part of mentors by showing younger students how to interact with the technology.

“We coded it using Arduino. We learned how to program during class,” said student Julian Bueno. “We were able to use the Arduino code and then uploaded onto the board, which then controls the entire piano.”

The day of fun was part of an effort to get students involved with science, technology, engineering arts and math.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.