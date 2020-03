MIAMI (WSVN) - Positive messages have been left for healthcare workers at Jackson Memorial campus to put a smile on their faces.

Child life specialists and music therapists from Holtz Children’s Hospital wrote the inspiring words on Thursday.

Some of the messages read “Heroes walk through those doors” and “Thank you for what you did today, rest up.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.