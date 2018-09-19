Inspectors back at scene of Little Haiti bus crash 3 days after it got stuck in building

MIAMI (WSVN) - Building inspectors returned to the scene of a bus that remains jammed into a building three days after a wild crash in Little Haiti.

The bus wound up wedged under a building near Northwest Second Avenue and 54th Street after a crash over the weekend.

Officials are concerned removing it may cause the structure to collapse, so they have been trying to figure out the best way to go about it.

The crash happened Sunday and sent 10 people to the hospital.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.