Inmate transported after van he was in crashed with truck in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An inmate has been transported to the hospital after the van he was traveling in was involved in a crash in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the two vehicle crash, located along Northwest 41st Street and 127th Avenue just after 11:45 a.m., Monday.

The man was transported to the hospital by a private ambulance in unknown condition.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where skid marks could be seen on the road where the other vehicle, a truck with a vehicle trailer attached, remained stopped.

Miami-Dade Police said the inmate transport van was side swiped.

The driver behind the wheel of the truck is reportedly OK.

The other inmates that were in the van are being transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where they were originally headed.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to road closures.

