Inmate mistakenly released from Broward jail arrested in Georgia

JESUP, Ga. (WSVN) – An inmate who was mistakenly released from the Broward County Jail has been arrested in Georgia.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said Eric Vail was arrested Wednesday evening in Jesup, Georgia.

Vail was mistakenly released from jail on May 30. He is accused of firing an AR-15-style rifle at a pickup truck along Southwest 32nd Street and 52nd Avenue in Pembroke Park in October 2018.

#BREAKING: @browardsheriff announces that Eric Vail, an accused murder suspect who was accidentally released from jail, has been captured by US Marshals in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/LWJjZzIPo0 — Frank Guzman (@fguzmanon7) July 11, 2019

According to BSO, several law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Marshals, found Vail inside a mobile home. Authorities said he resisted at first and barricaded himself inside the home.

After around three hours, Vail was taken into custody.

Vail is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face one count of first-degree murder.

